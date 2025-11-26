Rave parties for celebs: ANC questions actor Siddhant Kapoor

MUMBAI: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police crime branch on Tuesday questioned actor Siddhant Kapoor for around five hours in connection with the probe into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was questioned for five hours on Tuesday. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Kapoor was questioned about several aspects of the case, including if he knew alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who claimed to have supplied drugs for rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai attended by various celebrities, officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

Shaikh was deported recently from Dubai and arrested by the crime branch.

“Siddhant Kapoor came around 1pm and was allowed to go around 6pm,” said a senior police officer. “We have got good information from him and will question Orry on Wednesday.”

The ANC has summoned social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry for questioning in the same case on Wednesday.

During his interrogation, Shaikh told the police that he had supplied drugs for parties attended by the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, film producers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique. The metropolitan magistrate court was apprised about these claims via ANC’s remand application dated November 13.

The case dates back to August 2022, when the crime branch and the Ghatkopar ANC arrested Shaikh from Nagpada, and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.19 lakh from him. Several other alleged drug peddlers were arrested subsequently, while the big breakthrough came in March 2024, when an MD-manufacturing facility in a farm in Sangli district was busted.

The facility was allegedly controlled by wanted drug trafficker Salim Dola and his son Taher, sources said. Taher was deported from the United Arab Emirates and arrested by Mumbai police in June this year, while his relative, Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala, was deported a month later. Dola is said to be close to Dawood Ibrahim gang.

“The raw material required to make MD in Sangli was provided by Khubbawala from Surat. From Sangli, the bulk of the manufactured drugs would be sent to Mira Road,” said a police officer.

The traffickers used luxury cars like Mercedes and BMWs to transport the drugs, to avoid raising suspicion, and the money collected from distributors was sent to the key players who operated the network from Dubai via hawala channels, the officer said.