Ravi Varma, Husain, Raza to dominate Saffronart’s spring auction

MUMBAI: With estimates cresting at ₹120 crore for Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda and Krishna, and strong multi-crore showings by M F Husain, S H Raza and Edwin Lord Weeks, Saffronart’s Spring Auctions is poised to open on a high voltage note. Yet, after a year of record-chasing results and white-glove sales, the mood is not escalation but edit. Founded in 2000 by Dinesh Vazirani and Minal Vazirani, the house now signals a subtle pivot—from momentum to measure, from spectacle to scrutiny. M F Husain: Untitled (Benares) (estimate: INR 10 – 15 crores, USD 1.11 – 1.66 million)

Opening in Mumbai on April 1 and extending online over the following two days, the sale brings together 140 lots spanning centuries of artistic practice. What unfolds is less an event than a proposition: that the market, having tested its own excesses, is now recalibrating towards rigour, rarity and historical depth.

If recent years suggested exuberant expansion – the Saffronart 25TH anniversary evening sale in New Delhi in September 2025 had touched approximately ₹355 crore -- this moment feels more exacting and attentive to nuance. As Vazirani observes, “Today’s market is best described as consolidating, but in a constructive way - a shift from broad-based growth to a more selective, quality-driven phase.” That recalibration is evident not only in pricing patterns but in the evolving sensibility of collectors themselves.

“Buyers today don’t just respond to names,” he adds. “They focus on specific periods within an artist’s practice - supported by strong documented ownership history and historical relevance.” In other words, the gaze has slowed—and sharpened.

Beneath this language of calibration lies another, quieter choreography—one that shapes the experience of the auction itself. As one seasoned observer, a Mumbai-based artist who prefers anonymity, notes, “Nothing’s accidental—the estimate, the opening bid, even the pace at which the increments climb—it’s all carefully staged to create momentum.” The effect is subtle but cumulative: works are positioned to draw bidders in early, the tempo rising almost imperceptibly into competition.

This turn towards depth over breadth is reflected in the structure of the catalogue. Rather than impose a rigid curatorial thesis, the sale has evolved organically, guided by the internal logic of the works themselves. “We don’t start with a fixed curatorial thesis,” Vazirani says. “Cohesion comes from consistency of quality rather than chronology.” The result is a catalogue that feels layered rather than linear, where rediscoveries sit in quiet conversation with canonical names.

The line-up

At its centre is Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda and Krishna, painted in the 1890s—a work that captures an intimate, almost fleeting moment: Yashoda at work, the child Krishna approaching her. “What makes it so powerful is that it feels both modern and timeless,” Vazirani reflects, noting its use of European academic realism anchored in an emotional, domestic register. Its rarity only deepens its charge. “Works of this calibre, particularly outside institutional collections, are extremely rare,” he adds—imbuing the painting with the potential to reset benchmarks as institutional interest in pre-modern Indian art intensifies.

The modern masters—Husain, Raza and Souza—continue to anchor the sale, though here too the emphasis is increasingly selective. Raza’s bindu, Husain’s Benares, Souza’s early figuration: these are no longer merely signatures but moments of distilled artistic clarity, sought as much for their historical position as their aesthetic charge.

Market dynamics reinforce this cautious confidence. “They would rather a work sells and keeps the market buoyant than risk it passing unsold,” the observer notes. In a field where perception shapes value as much as provenance, such decisions sustain momentum without eroding credibility.

Elsewhere, the frame widens. The inclusion of Edwin Lord Weeks signals a growing willingness to situate Indian art within a broader, transnational context. “There’s a recognition that Indian art doesn’t exist in isolation,” Vazirani says, pointing to collectors increasingly at ease across geographies and categories.

A quieter but significant highlight is an early 8th-century Kashmiri bronze of the Buddha from the Swali collection. “Bronzes from Kashmir represent one of the most refined traditions of early Himalayan metal sculpture,” Vazirani notes, emphasising the foundational importance of provenance in grounding both scholarship and market confidence. Such works gesture towards a gradual broadening of collector interest. “There is a clear shift towards more multidisciplinary collecting,” he adds, with sculpture and antiquities gaining steady traction alongside painting.

Who is buying art?

Underlying much of this shift is the evolution of the auction format itself. “The hybrid model has moved from innovation to infrastructure,” Vazirani says, pointing to expanded access and deeper participation from younger and international collectors.

That digital turn has also altered the emotional register of auctions. “They’ve mastered that peculiar digital psychology—the last-minute bids, the extensions… it creates a kind of low-burn frenzy,” the observer notes. The drama is quieter, unfolding through increments and pauses rather than spectacle—but no less compelling for it.

In such a landscape, success resists easy quantification. “Beyond headline results,” Vazirani reflects. “It’s increasingly about the depth of participation, the quality of bidding, and placing works with the right collectors.”