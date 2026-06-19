Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs get Y Plus security ahead of defection

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has provided security equivalent to the Y Plus category to six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped the party’s parliamentary meeting on Thursday and are set to defect to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Heavy police security has been deployed outside the Bhandup residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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According to the order issued by state intelligence commissioner Shirish Jain on June 17, the six MPs—Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav—were granted enhanced security cover due to perceived threats.

Under the Y Plus security category, the beneficiary gets around 11 armed personnel and a police escort. Security for Lok Sabha MPs is generally provided on a need basis, determined by individual threat assessments conducted by central security agencies or state governments.

According to the order, the Maharashtra government has directed police establishments to take adequate precautions during the MPs’ visits and public engagements. Following the order, the Bhandup police denied permission to Shiv Sena (UBT) workers to protest outside the residence of Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that if the rebel MPs had the guts, they, along with Shinde, should move around without security cover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that if the rebel MPs had the guts, they, along with Shinde, should move around without security cover. {{/usCountry}}

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The move is reminiscent of the security arrangements made during the Shiv Sena split in June 2022, when the BJP-led Union government provided security cover from agencies such as the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to the 40 MLAs and 12 Lok Sabha MPs who sided with Shinde during his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. At the time, the Centre had also sent two aircraft carrying security personnel to oversee the operation.