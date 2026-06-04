MUMBAI: The ruling Mahayuti alliance managed to quell rebellion in the ranks on Wednesday, after eight dissenting leaders filed their nominations in select constituencies challenging official candidates placed there after the seat-sharing pact on Sunday.

Rebels retreat after CM and his deputies step in

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Before the fissures within the Mahayuti could become prominent, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held talks with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and asked them to task party functionaries to persuade the rebels to withdraw and ensure the victory of official alliance nominees. Following intense negotiations, most rebels have either withdrawn or announced plans to do so before Thursday.

Mahayuti candidates in Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Nanded, Parbhani-Hingoli and Aurangabad faced challenges from rebels backed by alliance partners.

The most prominent rebellion surfaced in Aurangabad where former minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar fielded his son Sameer against BJP candidate Suhas Shirsat, claiming “BJP was out to cut Sena to size”. Shinde summoned Sattar to Mumbai on Tuesday; and following a meeting at his Thane residence, Sattar announced that his son’s nomination would be withdrawn.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have no problem with BJP’s state leadership. Our grievance was against local leaders who have been trying to clip our wings,” said Sattar, confirming that Sameer’s nomination will be pulled out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have no problem with BJP’s state leadership. Our grievance was against local leaders who have been trying to clip our wings,” said Sattar, confirming that Sameer’s nomination will be pulled out. {{/usCountry}}

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Shinde’s intervention also led to Juilee Dalvi, daughter of a Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi from Alibag, backing down, to let the Mahayuti pick of Aniket Tatkare, son of NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare, go unchallenged in Raigad.

“Though Juilee has withdrawn, the friction at the local level continues to simmer between Sena and NCP. Dalvis are unlikely to campaign for Aniket Tatkare, son of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, in Konkan,” said a Sena leader.

In Nashik, former BJP corporator Ganesh Gite, a close aide of water resources minister Girish Mahajan, had filed his nomination against Sena’s Narendra Darade. According to people aware of developments, Mahajan managed to pacify Gite, who is expected to withdraw his nomination.

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In Amravati, former Shiv Sena MLC Viplav Bajoria had challenged BJP nominee Pravin Pote but his nomination was rejected due to anomalies in the paperwork. In Nanded NCP MLA Pratap Chikhalikar’s son Pravin, who revolted against BJP candidate Amar Rajurkar, agreed to withdraw on Wednesday. Likewise, in Yavatmal, Nitin Bhotala from BJP is also expected to pull out his candidature against the official nominee Dushyant Chaturvedi, from Sena.

The three ruling parties held a joint press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday and expressed faith of sweeping all 17 seats. “According to instructions of our party leadership, we are releasing the official list of candidates for all 17 seats. Our leaders are in touch with rebels across constituencies, and we are confident they will withdraw before the deadline,” state BJP president Ravindra Chavan said.

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Shinde added: “I have instructed them (rebels) to abide by the rules of the alliance. Every rebel will withdraw before the deadline on Thursday.” A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said Shinde had also reprimanded Abdul Sattar for his sharp remarks about BJP.

MVA fails to field candidates in 4 constituencies

While the Mahayuti has managed to cool down rebels, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed to field candidates in four of the 17 constituencies. Congress candidate Sahebrao Kamble withdrew his nomination for Yavatmal, citing unfavourable electoral arithmetic, while another party nominee Aditya

Fattepurkar’s nomination to Solapur was rejected over alleged forgery of a corporator’s signature on his nomination papers.

While Nashik had been allotted to Shiv Sena (UBT) under the opposition’s seat-sharing arrangement, the party failed to find a candidate. Ahmednagar was allotted to Congress but it also failed to field a candidate. NCP (SP) leader Rani Lanke, who was initially expected to contest, also decided against filing her nomination.