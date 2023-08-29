Gokhale bridge work hits log jam as BMC needs more space to enable crane movement

Mumbai: The reconstruction of Gokhale Bridge, a key Andheri east-west connector, has once again hit a log jam. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) bridges department wants 13 structures on the Andheri east side to be demolished for better movement of a crane that was brought in recently to assemble the girder. Mumbai, India - Aug 28, 2023 : The BMC wants to remove 13 structures from Gokhale bridge site in Andheri east. Construction of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri east withÊCranesÊatÊwork, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Aug 28, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

An official from the BMC said the bridges department has requested the K east ward to clear these structures to make room so as to enable the maneuverability of the crane.

While the 13 structures are coming in the way of the construction of the bridge, civic officials have raised concern about the demolitions and evictions since the same cannot be undertaken during the monsoon season as per court orders.

Officials said the bridges department had initially requested 10meters clearance from the ward which was complete. However, the contractor now needs more space to maneuver the crane and the structures that were partially demolished will have to go completely.

“Of the 13 structures, four are legal and will have to be completely displaced under PAPs (project affected people). The procedure for these four will start soon. The remaining nine structures are encroached. But the latter can only be demolished in October since the demolition and eviction cannot be undertaken during monsoon as per court orders,” said a civic official.

“We are now trying to find a way to resolve this as soon as possible as one side of the bridge has to be ready by October,” the official added.

On Friday, P Velrasu, additional commissioner (Projects), along with other senior officials of the BMC’s bridges department and ward visited the site to check the progress.

On Friday, Velrasu said, “Progress is satisfactory. All agencies are working in a synchronised manner. There are immediate issues concerning removal of some encroachments, of a billboard in railway premises etc. All the agencies are working together and if there is not much rain, we might open one side of the bridge as per schedule during Diwali.”

The CAG report on Gokhale bridge had said that the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge was delayed by almost four years. “Audit observed that even after the serious incident of collapse of a part of the GKG Bridge in July 2018 and recommendations of the structural auditor, the BMC did not plan for the reconstruction of the bridge in a timely manner.

“Instead, Western Railways with the concurrence of the BMC carried out heavy repair works to steel girder pathway and PSC girder span on the bridge along with repair of the pipeline bridge from October 2018 to February 2020 on deposit basis with funds from BMC at a cost of ₹6.14 crore.

The BMC should have planned for the reconstruction of the bridge immediately following the recommendations of the structural auditor.”

It added, “The approach road demolition and reconstruction were started in April 2020 while the demolition work of the railway portion of the bridge started in November 2022 and reconstruction work started in January 2023.

“The bridge was completely closed for public use from 07 November 2022. Thus, the demolition and reconstruction work of the bridge was delayed by almost four years.”

The bridge, a part of which collapsed in 2018, killing two, is a key connector between Andheri east and west, and is one of the busiest routes in that suburb. Following the collapse, the bridge was kept partially open while the BMC worked on rebuilding it in phases.

The collapse also triggered the BMC to announce routine audits of all the bridges in Mumbai. It was during this audit in September 2022 that announced the bridge as unsafe forcing it to be completely shut from November 7, 2022.

Carnac bridge delayed again

The BMCs reconstruction of the 150-year-old Carnac Bunder bridge has hit a roadblock due to non-availability of land as there are 12 unauthorised structures on the road — abutting two administrative wards. The project will not meet its 19-month deadline.

As per the civic body, if demolition of unauthorised structures, on either side of the bridge, is not taken up on an urgent basis by the two wards, the reconstruction will be delayed.

Central Railways (CR) demolished the Carnac Road over bridge (ROB) portion on November 20 last year and reconstruction of the entire ROB has not yet been executed by the BMC’s bridges department.

Repeated reminders by the bridges department to A ward in Fort and B ward in Dongri to remove the unauthorised structures — hutments, structures abutting the existing retaining wall of the bridge, encroachments, projections on existing road i.e., Lokmanya Tilak Marg — have not yielded desired results.

On the west of Carnac bridge is a jhunka bhakar kendra, a gymnasium, a Shiva temple, BEST substation and Pydhonie traffic police chowki.

On the east is another Pydhonie traffic police chowki, a Masjid toilet block, part portion of ROTA printing press, hutments, projections of footpath and on both sides of the bridge, there is shifting of water mains, old sewer mains and storm water drains, including BEST power cables.

According to the BMC, several structures at the site are proving to be a hindrance to the reconstruction of the bridge.