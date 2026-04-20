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Reducing regional imbalance is focus of 'Viksit Maharashtra' action plan: Fadnavis

Reducing regional imbalance is focus of 'Viksit Maharashtra' action plan: Fadnavis

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed all departments to prepare time-bound, concrete action plans aimed at reducing regional disparities as part of the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision.

Reducing regional imbalance is focus of 'Viksit Maharashtra' action plan: Fadnavis

Reviewing progress at a meeting of the Vision Management Board here, Fadnavis said bridging development gaps between regions must remain a key priority while ensuring equitable growth across districts, according to an official release.

"While Maharashtra's per capita income is higher than the national average, there are 11 districts where it is below the national benchmark. These districts should be treated as engines of growth and brought into the mainstream to accelerate the state's overall development," he said.

He noted that on the lines of the Centre's aspirational districts programme, Maharashtra has identified 10 aspirational districts and 174 aspirational talukas to ensure micro-level development.

Fadnavis also called for renewed efforts to improve the state's standing on Sustainable Development Goals indicators, where Maharashtra had earlier ranked fourth in 2018-19.

Calling for better inter-departmental coordination, Fadnavis said each department must take ownership of its responsibilities and work in coordination. He also emphasised the need for a robust monitoring system to track progress regularly.

"To ensure alignment with the 'Viksit Maharashtra' vision, all new project proposals submitted to the government will be required to include a clear justification of how they contribute to the broader development goals," he stated.

The chief minister added that planning carried out over the past year has now reached the implementation stage, and departments must focus seriously on execution to give a new direction to the state's growth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chief minister devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai‬
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