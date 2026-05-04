Mumbai: The standing committee of the State Board for Wildlife has recommended that the proposal seeking wildlife clearance for the Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram be resubmitted to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), seeking relaxation of the 22 conditions that were imposed when the proposal was first approved in 2024-end.

Relaxations sought for use of forest land by Vasai ashram

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Parts of the ashram – located in the Tungareshwar sanctuary area in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) – were demolished earlier based on court orders. The BJP has been openly fighting to save the ashram.

According to the minutes of the state wildlife board standing committee meeting held in March, the proposal seeking wildlife clearance for the Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram to use 0.69 hectares forest land in Vasai taluka under Palghar district was sent to the NBWL.

The land would be used for regularisation and upgradation of existing activities and structures such as temple, prayer Hall, prasadalaya, samadhis, Ashram Kuti and Dhyan Kendra of Sadanand Maharaj, the ashram management said in the proposal. It also proposed a medicinal plant centre and cow shed attached to the ashram.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal was recommended by Chief Wild Life Warden, the State Board for Wildlife and the state government. Subsequently, in its 81st meeting held on December 21, 2024, the standing committee of the NBWL considered and approved the proposal, subject to 22 conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal was recommended by Chief Wild Life Warden, the State Board for Wildlife and the state government. Subsequently, in its 81st meeting held on December 21, 2024, the standing committee of the NBWL considered and approved the proposal, subject to 22 conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The conditions included a bar on construction in the premises, regulation of entry and exit of devotees and permission for vehicles belonging to the ashram trust to traverse the existing road, with a maximum of five vehicles. Those visiting the ashram would have to use small buses operated by the forest department, while the temple trust would maintain a maximum of five milking cows on the premises which would not be permitted to graze there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conditions included a bar on construction in the premises, regulation of entry and exit of devotees and permission for vehicles belonging to the ashram trust to traverse the existing road, with a maximum of five vehicles. Those visiting the ashram would have to use small buses operated by the forest department, while the temple trust would maintain a maximum of five milking cows on the premises which would not be permitted to graze there. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the conditions also said the ashram must refrain from using focus lights or high beam lights that could disturb or alter the movement or behaviour of wildlife in the SGNP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the conditions also said the ashram must refrain from using focus lights or high beam lights that could disturb or alter the movement or behaviour of wildlife in the SGNP. {{/usCountry}}

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Environmentalist Debi Goalenka condemned the development, saying, “It is shocking that instead of doing his job of protecting forests and wildlife sanctuaries, our forest minister is doing exactly the opposite. We need a forest minister who understands the importance of protecting every single tree instead of protecting an encroacher.”

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