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Relaxations sought for use of forest land by Vasai ashram

The state government is seeking relaxation of the 22 conditions that were imposed when wildlife clearance was granted for the Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram in Vasai in 2024-end

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Mumbai: The standing committee of the State Board for Wildlife has recommended that the proposal seeking wildlife clearance for the Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram be resubmitted to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), seeking relaxation of the 22 conditions that were imposed when the proposal was first approved in 2024-end.

Relaxations sought for use of forest land by Vasai ashram

Parts of the ashram – located in the Tungareshwar sanctuary area in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) – were demolished earlier based on court orders. The BJP has been openly fighting to save the ashram.

According to the minutes of the state wildlife board standing committee meeting held in March, the proposal seeking wildlife clearance for the Balyogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram to use 0.69 hectares forest land in Vasai taluka under Palghar district was sent to the NBWL.

The land would be used for regularisation and upgradation of existing activities and structures such as temple, prayer Hall, prasadalaya, samadhis, Ashram Kuti and Dhyan Kendra of Sadanand Maharaj, the ashram management said in the proposal. It also proposed a medicinal plant centre and cow shed attached to the ashram.

Environmentalist Debi Goalenka condemned the development, saying, “It is shocking that instead of doing his job of protecting forests and wildlife sanctuaries, our forest minister is doing exactly the opposite. We need a forest minister who understands the importance of protecting every single tree instead of protecting an encroacher.”

 
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