In relief to Team Uddhav, HC asks BMC to accept resignation of bypoll candidate Rutuja Latke

The Bombay high court on Thursday directed the Mumbai civic body to issue a letter of acceptance of the resignation to Rutuja Latke, the candidate of 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' party for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

The high court direction came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to use its discretionary power in the matter. The letter of acceptance would have to be issued by 11am in Friday.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh had earlier asked senior counsel Anil Sakhare, appearing for the Mumbai civic body, what was the difficulty in deciding on the resignation submitted by Latke directed

