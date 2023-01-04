Resident doctors call off strike after assurance from minister

Mumbai: The resident doctors in the government medical colleges on Tuesday called off their indefinite strike following a meeting with medical education minister Girish Mahajan. The protest began on Monday, and the doctors even threatened to discontinue emergency services.

Earlier in the day, the minister, officials from Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and college deans met representatives of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Acknowledging that the conditions of the hostels need to be improved, Mahajan said work in this direction will soon start to ensure the safety of inmates.

“There is a shortfall in accommodation facilities for at least 10,000 resident doctors. We have already released ₹15 crore for building hostels, and are also trying to get funds from the central government and corporate houses in this regard,” he told reporters.

The minister also said the other major demand of creating new posts of senior residents will be fulfilled in the next couple of days. Their other concerns, he said, would also be addressed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“I have even told the resident doctors that if they ever feel the need to take a similar step during my tenure, they should first come and talk to me about it. I will, in fact, try to meet them every couple of months to discuss their problems,” Mahajan said.

The MARD representatives expressed happiness over the outcome of the meeting with the minister.