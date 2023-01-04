Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Resident doctors call off strike after assurance from minister

Resident doctors call off strike after assurance from minister

mumbai news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The resident doctors in the government medical colleges on Tuesday called off their indefinite strike following a meeting with medical education minister Girish Mahajan. The protest began on Monday, and the doctors even threatened to discontinue emergency services

Mumbai, India - January 03, 2023: Resident doctors of BMC colleges including Nair, KEM, Sion, Cooper Hospitals affiliated to MARD protest demanding their long pending DA, COVID allowance arrears, reduction in bond periods of super-speciality and other demands, as they go on mass leave during their strike on the second day of their agitation, at KEM Hospital, Parel, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 03, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - January 03, 2023: Resident doctors of BMC colleges including Nair, KEM, Sion, Cooper Hospitals affiliated to MARD protest demanding their long pending DA, COVID allowance arrears, reduction in bond periods of super-speciality and other demands, as they go on mass leave during their strike on the second day of their agitation, at KEM Hospital, Parel, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 03, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The resident doctors in the government medical colleges on Tuesday called off their indefinite strike following a meeting with medical education minister Girish Mahajan. The protest began on Monday, and the doctors even threatened to discontinue emergency services.

Earlier in the day, the minister, officials from Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and college deans met representatives of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Acknowledging that the conditions of the hostels need to be improved, Mahajan said work in this direction will soon start to ensure the safety of inmates.

“There is a shortfall in accommodation facilities for at least 10,000 resident doctors. We have already released 15 crore for building hostels, and are also trying to get funds from the central government and corporate houses in this regard,” he told reporters.

The minister also said the other major demand of creating new posts of senior residents will be fulfilled in the next couple of days. Their other concerns, he said, would also be addressed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“I have even told the resident doctors that if they ever feel the need to take a similar step during my tenure, they should first come and talk to me about it. I will, in fact, try to meet them every couple of months to discuss their problems,” Mahajan said.

The MARD representatives expressed happiness over the outcome of the meeting with the minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out