'Residential societies with 5 or more Covid-19 cases to be sealed': Mumbai mayor

ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that residential societies with five or more Covid-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking to reporters here today, the Mumbai Mayor also said that a night curfew may be imposed in the capital city on March 28 from 10 or 11 pm, adding that hotels and pubs will remain shut during the night curfew with an exemption on essential services.

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.

Meanwhile, the Government of Maharashtra extended Covid-19 related restrictions across the state till April 15, 2021, under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department.

The total cases in the state on Friday surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll yesterday escalated to 53,907 including new deaths.

