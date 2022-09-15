Residents file FIR against each other over parking in Kharghar society premises

An altercation on using the society premises for parking of vehicles has escalated to filing of cross First Information Reports (FIR) with the Kharghar police station.

Manish Thakur, owner of shop No. 12 at Anmol Planet CHS, Kharghar Sector 10, filed an FIR on Wednesday against the society chairman Rupesh Patil, for assaulting him in his office. Patil, who is also the joint secretary of Yuva Sena and from the Shinde faction, has filed a cross FIR stating the incident to be pre-planned and a political conspiracy.

CCTV footage of Thakur being slapped by an associate of Patil during the course of a meeting was shared with the police to get a complaint lodged.

“I was being coerced to remove the vehicle parked right in front of my shop. I asked them to have a discussion during the society meeting. Instead, a person not even from the society accompanying the chairman manhandled me and even berated me for being a Bihari doing second-hand vehicles business,” said Thakur.

Thakur said about finding it extremely hard to get an FIR lodged against the Sena party worker owing to his political alliances. “The person in whose presence I was assaulted has police protection. I managed to get the FIR lodged after spending more than eight hours at the station,” added the resident.

Patil has filed a cross complaint terming the entire incident to be planned and politically motivated. “The entire incident was pre-planned as he had only asked us to meet at the shop. The issue has been going on since July wherein, as a chairman, I had posted in the society group informing about the security concerns raised by parking of unknown vehicles within the society premises. In spite of talking decently, he kept inciting, which led to the assault. Since the time I have joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, I have been repeatedly targeted. Therefore, police protection was given,” said Patil.

Sandeepan Shinde, senior police inspector, Kharghar, affirmed the cross complaint and said to be investigating the matter from both sides.