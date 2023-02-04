Resign and contest against me from Worli: Aaditya Thackeray's dare to Shinde. Watch

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday challenged chief minister Eknath Shinde to contest against him from Mumbai's Worli resigning from his CM post. “In no other state in India have we seen 40 traitors hop over across the floor, go to a party, sit without having elections and not having guts to hold elections within their own constituencies," Aaditya Thackeray told ANI.

“I've challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat and he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me,” he said.

Hitting out at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, he added, “If he believes he is extremely popular and very strong and has guts to face elections, and he should,” he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA also challenged those who had joined hands with Shinde and overthrew the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year. “Ideally,13 MPs and 40 MLAs who have become traitors, should resign and contest elections. If they win, stay happy wherever you are. That is what is necessary in a democracy. What we are doing today is destroying the values of democracy and destroying the values of our Constitution.”