MUMBAI: Chef Moshe Shek on Sunday stepped in to save one of Mumbai’s oldest synagogues from bulldozers and alleged emergency repairs that lacked permission and had gone horribly wrong. Restaurateur fights to protect synagogue from bulldozer

Describing the incident as very disturbing, Shek wrote to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Monday, calling for immediate action against the alleged illegal activity at the Magen David Synagogue in Byculla, a Grade 2A heritage site belonging to the Baghdadi Jewish community. “This synagogue… has been a vital part of my life, and many other prominent Jews who once lived in Byculla but are now settled abroad.”

For Shek, this battle is deeply personal. Raised in the street next to the synagogue, he was a part of very fabric of the city’s Jewish community, and went on to become a pioneering restaurateur in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Shek says he was shocked to find portions of the synagogue’s interior being bulldozed, including large supporting pillars and the women’s gallery. The labour contractor present fled when confronted. When Shek left, he was allegedly assaulted by the synagogue’s trustees and the workers, who also tried to snatch his phone to delete footage he had recorded. The situation escalated, prompting the on-site police to escort Shek to the police station, where his statement was recorded.

In his letter to Gagrani, Shek also raised concerns about the alleged misuse of a nearby children’s school playground, which the synagogue trust is believed to have converted into a paved wedding venue without legal, civic or other permissions. “I sincerely urge you to use your authority to halt these illegal activities and take legal action against those responsible,” he said.

Solomon Sopher, chairperson of the Sir Jacob Sassoon Charity Trust, which administers the synagogue, has issued a strong rebuttal. Sopher told HT that the Magen David Synagogue was built 170 years ago, and had recently exhibited signs of structural deterioration. The trust had engaged noted conservation architect Abha Narain Lambha – whose firm had restored the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Kala Ghoda in 2019 – to prepare a restoration plan. According to Lambha’s proposal, such a plan would cost ₹9.7 crore, a sum the trust could ill-afford.

Due to challenges in securing external funding, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the absence of FCRA (permission for foreign remittances), the trust opted to undertake basic emergency repairs, Sopher said. These included strengthening beams and columns, and preventing water seepage ahead of the monsoon. This interim work, overseen by an architect, a structural engineer and a contractor, was funded by the trust, he added.

During these repairs, a deteriorating wooden beam collapsed along with a portion of a balcony, highlighting the fragile state of the synagogue’s ageing wooden structure, Sopher said. He denied all accusations made by Shek, particularly the claim that the synagogue or its adjoining land is being considered for sale.

Sopher reiterated the trust’s commitment to restoring the Magen David Synagogue to its original splendour and resuming full religious services. Until then, all weekday and Shabbath services are being conducted at the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue. “We will not be misled by false propaganda by parties with hidden agendas,” Sopher remarked.

“They assaulted me and are now trying to shift blame. I had no reason to attack anyone,” Shek told HT, referring to Sopher’s allegations that Shek had allegedly forced entry into the synagogue and assaulted two staff members, and obstructed the management team. “The police have seen footage clearly showing them assaulting me, even in front of officers.”

He added, “They lack the necessary permissions and used a quote from a well-known architect without hiring her. Now, they plan to use cheap labour and misuse trust funds to cover the costs.”

Conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah told HT that in 2021, her firm was paid ₹2 lakh to prepare a preliminary assessment report to support fundraising efforts. “Our report identified the building as a Grade 2A heritage structure, which means that any intervention requires prior heritage permissions. We also estimated that around ₹9 crore would be needed to complete the restoration.

“Over the past four years, we were never given any formal appointment to begin work or take on the project. We were told repeatedly that there were no funds available. Now, Sopher has appointed a contractor without consulting me, and he is solely responsible for that decision. I would never have allowed any roof repairs without thorough due diligence and the necessary clearances from the heritage committee. Even temporary works require proper permissions,” she added.

Lambah said she was appalled at the damage to the synagogue. “It’s like visiting a doctor for a consultation and, four years later, deciding to perform your own surgery from a quack just to save money,” she added.

Acting on Shek’s complaint, the BMC’s building and factories department of C Ward visited the synagogue on Tuesday and pasted a stop-work notice as they had received no permissions or plans for any alterations to the structure.