Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has urged the Maharashtra government to rethink its decision to hold Marathi exams for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, and give relaxation to those who speak broken or working Marathi.

Rethink decision to hold Marathi exams for auto/taxi drivers: Sena leader Nirupam to minister

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In a letter to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Nirupam said the language taught with love stays, while the one enforced only creates fear.

Nirupam, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, emphasised the issue should be viewed with a humanitarian approach.

"Upholding the respect for Marathi language, broken and working Marathi should be allowed for drivers. The government should rethink about making knowledge of Marathi mandatory and conducting exams," he said in the letter to Sarnaik, his party colleague.

Both Sarnaik and Nirupam hail from the Shiv Sena.

The former MP from Mumbai argued enforcing an exam could prove detrimental for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers for whom Marathi is not their mother tongue, and affect their livelihood.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is no doubt that respect for the Marathi language, pride in it, and its preservation are deeply rooted in the heart of each one of us. However, imposing a rigid framework on love for the language and enforcing an exam for it could prove detrimental to the lives of thousands of hardworking drivers," Nirupam said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is no doubt that respect for the Marathi language, pride in it, and its preservation are deeply rooted in the heart of each one of us. However, imposing a rigid framework on love for the language and enforcing an exam for it could prove detrimental to the lives of thousands of hardworking drivers," Nirupam said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Sarnaik announced that speaking Marathi will be mandatory for auto drivers from May 1, and all 59 Regional Transport Offices in Maharashtra will conduct a special drive to enforce the rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Sarnaik announced that speaking Marathi will be mandatory for auto drivers from May 1, and all 59 Regional Transport Offices in Maharashtra will conduct a special drive to enforce the rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Upset over the decision, some trade unions representing auto-rickshaw drivers have threatened to launch a state-wide agitation from May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upset over the decision, some trade unions representing auto-rickshaw drivers have threatened to launch a state-wide agitation from May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nirupam said the decision has created a sense of fear and insecurity among hardworking drivers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nirupam said the decision has created a sense of fear and insecurity among hardworking drivers. {{/usCountry}}

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In a multicultural metropolis like Mumbai, over 70 per cent of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers hail from Gujarat, North India, Punjab, and various parts of South India. They have carved out their place in the city through hard work, honestly supporting their families' livelihoods and fuelling Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle, said the Shiv Sena leader.

At such a time, this decision is like a hanging sword on their employment. Fear and discontent are growing in the hearts of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, and there is a real risk of disruptions to Mumbai's daily transportation system, Nirupam added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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