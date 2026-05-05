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RIL buys triplex apartment in BKC for 120 crore

The apartment, with a carpet area of 16,128.85 sq ft, is on the 15th-17th floors of wing G at Signature Island, located opposite the Sofitel Hotel in BKC

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has purchased a triplex apartment on the top three floors of a 17-storey luxury residential building in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for 120 crore, according to the deal documents accessed by HT via the proptech platform Property Science.

Mumbai, India - Dec. 11, 2023:General view of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 11, 2023. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The apartment, with a carpet area of 16,128.85 sq ft, is on the 15th-17th floors of wing G at Signature Island, located opposite the Sofitel Hotel in BKC. Therefore, the price per square foot stands at 74,401. The apartment comes with four basement parking spaces.

According to the deal documents, RIL purchased the apartment from Joinwood Reality Private Limited on April 28. India’s largest company by market capitalisation paid 7.2 crore and 30,000 as stamp duty and registration charges, respectively.

Joinwood Realty had bought the apartment from the developer, Sunteck Realty, in 2021. Sunteck had built Signature Island, comprising duplex and triplex homes, in 2015 on a plot leased from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The commencement certificate was issued in May 2015, and the Occupation Certificate in November 2015.

 
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