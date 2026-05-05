RIL buys triplex apartment in BKC for 120 crore

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has purchased a triplex apartment on the top three floors of a 17-storey luxury residential building in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹120 crore, according to the deal documents accessed by HT via the proptech platform Property Science.

Mumbai, India - Dec. 11, 2023:General view of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 11, 2023. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The apartment, with a carpet area of 16,128.85 sq ft, is on the 15th-17th floors of wing G at Signature Island, located opposite the Sofitel Hotel in BKC. Therefore, the price per square foot stands at ₹74,401. The apartment comes with four basement parking spaces.

According to the deal documents, RIL purchased the apartment from Joinwood Reality Private Limited on April 28. India’s largest company by market capitalisation paid ₹7.2 crore and ₹30,000 as stamp duty and registration charges, respectively.

Joinwood Realty had bought the apartment from the developer, Sunteck Realty, in 2021. Sunteck had built Signature Island, comprising duplex and triplex homes, in 2015 on a plot leased from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The commencement certificate was issued in May 2015, and the Occupation Certificate in November 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2015, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor had also purchased luxury apartments in the same complex, which has three towers: Signature Island, Signia Isles, and Signia Pearl. Kapoor had bought a flat in Signature Island for about ₹50,000 per sq ft, while Rai Bachchan had purchased an apartment in Signia Isles for around ₹38,000 per sq ft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2015, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor had also purchased luxury apartments in the same complex, which has three towers: Signature Island, Signia Isles, and Signia Pearl. Kapoor had bought a flat in Signature Island for about ₹50,000 per sq ft, while Rai Bachchan had purchased an apartment in Signia Isles for around ₹38,000 per sq ft. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Banker Uday Kotak had also reportedly booked an 11,000 sq ft apartment in the same complex for approximately ₹55,000 per sq ft in 2015. In February 2025, Kotak set a new national record by paying ₹2.75 lakh per sq ft for apartments in the Shiv Sagar building at Worli Sea Face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banker Uday Kotak had also reportedly booked an 11,000 sq ft apartment in the same complex for approximately ₹55,000 per sq ft in 2015. In February 2025, Kotak set a new national record by paying ₹2.75 lakh per sq ft for apartments in the Shiv Sagar building at Worli Sea Face. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} USV Pharmaceuticals chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari broke this record in May 2025, when she purchased two sea-facing duplex apartments at Naman Xana, an ultra-luxury tower at Worli Sea Face, for ₹639 crore at ₹2.83 lakh per sq ft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} USV Pharmaceuticals chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari broke this record in May 2025, when she purchased two sea-facing duplex apartments at Naman Xana, an ultra-luxury tower at Worli Sea Face, for ₹639 crore at ₹2.83 lakh per sq ft. {{/usCountry}}

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