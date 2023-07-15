75-year-old killed in this month’s fourth hit-and-run

Mumbai: In just two weeks, four hit-and-run cases have been reported in the city, with the latest being a 75-year-old woman who was mowed down on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli East on Wednesday. The victim is yet to be identified.

Of the four accidents, two of the victims are senior citizens. The police have managed to arrest only two accused in the above cases.

When questioned about the latest unidentified victim, Sudhir Hirdekar, senior police inspector, said, “There is no CCTV camera on this stretch on the EEH, where the incident took place, and therefore it has become difficult for us to locate the vehicle involved in the accident. But we are checking other CCTV cameras on the highway and taking help from the RTO to identify the vehicle.”

The incident came to light on Thursday when the police received a call from the Mumbai police control room about the incident, a police officer said, adding that a police team reached the spot in Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and found the woman’s body was mangled.

“It appears that she was dragged several metres as there were several injuries all over her body and her hand was fractured,” said the police officer.

“The woman’s body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital, and police are trying to identify the woman by circulating her description to all the police stations across Mumbai and several WhatsApp groups of the police,” added the officer.

An unknown vehicle driver has been booked under sections 297 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man, who was knocked down the previous day, succumbed to injuries in Goregaon. The police traced and arrested the accused driver.

On July 10, a nine-year-old girl who was injured in a hit-and-run case in Kandivali East on July 8, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital. “We are tracing the driver through the CCTVs of the road and tracking his identity,” said a police officer on July 10.

On July 1, an 81-year-old man was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle in the Kannamwar Nagar area on EEH, and the police had to use social media to track the family of the elderly victim. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.