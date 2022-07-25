Road rage: Cousins assaulted by high flying siblings in Khar

Mumbai The Khar police have arrested Faiz Kadawalla and his sister Aaya for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping two cousins in Khar in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the complainant Anju Vikramchand Soni (38), a beautician, Soni had gone to dinner with her cousin Priyesh Jadeja to a sandwich outlet near Vishrati Kutir hotel at Link road in Khar.

At 12.30 am, Soni left the hotel while Jadeja was washing his hands. After going outside, she saw that their two-wheeler had been knocked down by a maroon car driven by a woman. She told the police that the side-view mirrors of the two-wheeler were broken and the bike was damaged due to the fall.

However, when she confronted the driver, the accused Aaya Kadawalla told her that she would not apologise and abused her. Jadeja then tried to calm Soni down but when Kadawalla abused them again, Soni lost her cool and started fighting.

The latter then ended up dropping her iPhone on the ground and breaking it. When the fight turned ugly, Kadawalla called up her brother Faiz, the owner of Arbab restaurant in Bandra west and asked him to come to her rescue.

When Faiz reached the spot, a scuffle broke out between him and Jadeja when he snatched the gold chain worth ₹50,000 from his neck and took his bike keys. Soni told the police that they even assaulted her, tore her top and molested her. When Jadeja tried reasoning with Faiz, the men assaulted him and hit him on his chest and stomach. Aaya too assaulted Soni and pulled her hair

Faiz then demanded that Soni and Jadeja pay for his sister’s phone and called up his five accomplices who reached the spot and kidnapped the duo. They were taken outside Arbab restaurant where they were abused and made to wait for over an hour before Faiz released them.

When Jadeja asked for his key and chain back, Faiz refused after which the brother-sister duo returned home. On Sunday morning Jadeja and Soni approached the Khar police and registered a case against Faiz and his accomplices including Aaya.

“We have arrested three people including Faiz and Aaya and are investigating the case further,” said Mohan Mane, senior police inspector of Khar police station.

When HT contacted Soni to talk about the incident, she said, “We are all tensed about yesterday’s incident. I am not in the position to talk about it.”