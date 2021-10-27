Robbers onboard Konark Express pelt stones at passengers, 2 injured

Two passengers aboard the Konark Express were injured after the robbers pelted stones at them at Naveej, near Pune, on Tuesday night. The passengers were travelling to Bhuvaneshwar from Mumbai.

The government railway police (GRP) said the incident took place around 11.30pm at Nanveej, 50km from Pune, when the train had halted at a signal.

The injured commuters were asleep when they heard screams from fellow commuters. The robbers had allegedly snatched their gold chains and were trying to flee. The duo, along with other commuters chased them and engaged in a scuffle as the robbers got off the train. The robbers then began pelting stones at the passengers, injuring two of them.

“The commuters were rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment,” said a GRP officer. Police suspect that the signal was tampered with.

“We are preparing sketches of the accused based on the description of the commuters,” said a GRP officer.

