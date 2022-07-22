Robbers steal jewellery worth 41 lakh from shop in Thane

Several persons made a hole into the rear wall of a jewellery shop in Thane and stole ornaments worth ₹41 lakh. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The robbers escaped with 652 grams of gold and 40 kilograms silver from Kuber jewellery shop in Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar, Thane. The shop manager, Narayan Gopilal Rathod, received a call from locals, informing him about the break-in. On reaching the shop, he found that the wall at the rear end of the shop was drilled, making a huge hole. The accused managed to sneak into the shop through the hole.

The Vartak Nagar police have booked the unknown robbers for theft and criminal trespassing.

Police said that the burglars vandalised the shop and also took away the DVR of the CCTV installed in the shop.

Ajay Tidke, police sub-inspector, Vartak Nagar police station, said, “The theft is being investigated by my team and parallelly by the Thane crime branch. The accused have damaged the shelves containing the ornaments while they have also stolen the DVR. We are going through the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the premises of the shop and adjoining areas.”

