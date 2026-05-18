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Rohit Pawar joins onion farmers' protest; says govt must buy produce at 25 per kg

Rohit Pawar joins onion farmers' protest; says govt must buy produce at ₹25 per kg

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik, Maharashtra NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday demanded that the government procure onions at 25 per kg and provide compensation to farmers who had sold their produce at distress prices, in the backdrop of the falling rates of the key kitchen staple.

Rohit Pawar joins onion farmers' protest; says govt must buy produce at 25 per kg

Pawar, along with party MPs Nilesh Lanke and Bhaskar Bhagare, joined onion growers in a tractor rally and sit-in protest at Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Nashik, one of the largest onion trading centres in the country.

The protesters symbolically ate onions and bhakri to draw attention to the plight of farmers.

Onion prices have fallen as exports have been affected due to the West Asia crisis.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the Centre will procure the bulb at the rate of 12.35 per kg from farmers.

Speaking at a protest here on Monday, Pawar claimed that onion growers in Maharashtra were unable to recover even their cost of production, and many had suffered substantial losses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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