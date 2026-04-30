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Rohit Shetty firing case: 1624-page chargesheet filed; Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi shown as wanted accused

Rohit Shetty firing case: 1624-page chargesheet filed; Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi shown as wanted accused

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Mumbai police on Thursday filed a 1624-page chargesheet against 17 accused in a special MCOCA court in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case, an official said.

Rohit Shetty firing case: 1624-page chargesheet filed; Lonkar, Arzoo Bishnoi shown as wanted accused

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey house in Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1, one of which struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

While 15 persons have been arrested in the case, Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were shown as wanted accused, the official said. Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident through a social media post, he added.

Incidentally, Lonkar is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case as well as the firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

The accused were working on the directions of Lonkar and had recced Shetty's house on three occasions before the firing, the official said, adding some of them had consumed alcohol in a nearby area before the alleged shooter headed out to execute the plan.

"The accused are in the 20-25 age group. Kushwah is a cousin of shooter Deepak Sharma. The accused, nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, knew each other but didn't have direct connection with the gang members held from Pune," he said.

Shubham Lonkar's brother Pravin, who is behind bars in another firing case, was taken into custody for allegedly being part of the conspiracy as well as weapon supply, money transactions and brainwashing the accused persons, the official said.

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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