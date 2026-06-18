Mumbai: A Pooja and Havan conducted inside the director’s office of the University of Mumbai’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has sparked controversy, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) demanding an inquiry and the resignation of director Shivaji Sargar. Row over pooja in Mumbai University official’s office

MNVS has submitted a complaint to the university’s vice-chancellor and the higher and technical education minister, objecting to a religious ceremony being held inside an official university office. The organisation argued that such activities are inappropriate in a public educational institution and cited government guidelines discouraging religious events on government premises.

The student body also linked the controversy to ongoing concerns at the institute, including an alleged examination paper leak and the reported use of AI-generated study material.

MNVS state secretary Nitin Nanavare pointed to the recent declaration of M.Com Semester III (Accounts-NEP) results on June 11, after which the university opened the final round of ATKT form submissions from June 12 with a late fee. According to him, students were given very little time to respond and many had no option but to pay the additional charges.

“There are several unresolved issues affecting students. Instead of addressing these concerns, a religious ceremony was organised in the director’s office,” he said.

A university employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said religious events are occasionally held on campus, but conducting one inside an administrative office was unusual.

While responding to the issue, an MU official said, “It was a voluntary goodwill gathering marking the beginning of the academic year. The center functioned normally, and our focus remains on serving our students.”