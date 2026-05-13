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RTI activist murdered, officer attacked during inspection of quarry site in Virar

The body of activist Atmaram Patil was found around 12.30pm inside the quarry in Sheergaon. Police said his head had been smashed with a rock during the attack

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: An RTI activist who had repeatedly complained against a quarry in Virar was murdered on Tuesday afternoon after accompanying revenue officials to the site for an inspection. A circle officer was also assaulted during the attack. Police have named quarry owner Mahesh Patil and his son Mayur as accused and launched a search operation.

RTI activist murdered, officer attacked during inspection of quarry site in Virar

The body of activist Atmaram Patil was found around 12.30pm inside the quarry in Sheergaon. Police said his head had been smashed with a rock during the attack.

According to police, officials from the Vasai tehsildar’s office had gone to inspect the quarry following complaints by the victim.

Atmaram accompanied circle officer Prabhakar Patil and other staff members to show them the disputed quarry area. Soon after they arrived, a group of five to six men allegedly attacked the circle officer, causing serious injuries to his ear. When Atmaram intervened, he was allegedly assaulted with a rock and killed on the spot.

Police said Atmaram had been raising objections to the quarry for the past five years, alleging that blasting activity caused tremors and pollution in the village.

 
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