MUMBAI: Amid the tussle between unions and the state government after the latter’s push for Marathi language proficiency among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, the transport department declared on Friday that it is set to make key amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The change will require all drivers of public service vehicles – auto-rickshaws, kali-peeli cabs, bikes and aggregator cabs such as Ola and Uber -- across the state to have a knowledge of the local language.

The state’s stand stoked politics over language again, with workers from the Raj Thackeray-helmed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) attacking Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam for standing by the drivers (many of whom are from the northern and eastern parts of the country) in Dahisar against the government diktat. (HT PHOTO)

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The state’s stand stoked politics over language again, with workers from the Raj Thackeray-helmed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) attacking Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam for standing by the drivers (many of whom are from the northern and eastern parts of the country) in Dahisar against the government diktat.

On Friday, when Nirupam reached the Dahisar rickshaw stand to meet drivers opposing the government’s stand MNS workers raised slogans against him for allegedly mobilising the drivers and opposing the government. The two sides clashed and MNS workers threw water bottles toward Nirupam and his men, and also punctured a tyre of his car. Police intervened and separated two groups to avoid tension from escalating.

Amit Thackeray, Raj Thackeray’s son, supported the state government’s move saying any opposition towards it “will compel party workers to teach them a lesson”.

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{{^usCountry}} “People living in Maharashtra should have a basic knowledge of Marathi, as also auto and taxi drivers. However, the transport department should give drivers time to learn the language and not start cancelling their permits for being unable to speak it starting May 1 (when the drive to test their Marathi skills begins),” Nirupam told HT. “We support the government’s stand but oppose the hooliganism over the language issue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People living in Maharashtra should have a basic knowledge of Marathi, as also auto and taxi drivers. However, the transport department should give drivers time to learn the language and not start cancelling their permits for being unable to speak it starting May 1 (when the drive to test their Marathi skills begins),” Nirupam told HT. “We support the government’s stand but oppose the hooliganism over the language issue.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, said: “The transport minister’s stand is in the interest of Marathi manoos, but he is facing opposition from the party as a section of leaders from Shiv Sena are opposing official position. They are enemies of Maharashtra and Marathi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, said: “The transport minister’s stand is in the interest of Marathi manoos, but he is facing opposition from the party as a section of leaders from Shiv Sena are opposing official position. They are enemies of Maharashtra and Marathi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What the amendment says {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What the amendment says {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar submitted the proposal to amend the rules to the additional chief secretary of transport department on Thursday, a copy of which is with HT. This was done after transport minister Pratap Sarnaik pushed for the amendment of the rules in the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, putting focus on the knowledge of Marathi language. The process of issuing a draft notification is currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar submitted the proposal to amend the rules to the additional chief secretary of transport department on Thursday, a copy of which is with HT. This was done after transport minister Pratap Sarnaik pushed for the amendment of the rules in the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, putting focus on the knowledge of Marathi language. The process of issuing a draft notification is currently underway. {{/usCountry}}

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“The proposed amendment will be made to rule 4, which deals with authorisation for driving a public transport vehicle; rule 78, which deals with additional conditions for a permit; and rule 85, which deals with license renewal,” states the letter.

The new rule will introduce provisions that would require authorities to assess an applicant’s working knowledge of Marathi while granting permits. Licencing authorities will be empowered to verify applicants’ knowledge of Marathi along with other background checks.

“These measures aim to make communication between drivers and passengers smoother, especially in urban areas where language barriers often lead to inconvenience,” said an official from transport department.

Supporting the proposed amendment, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said: “There is already a provision regarding the knowledge of Marathi language in the current rule. The amendment will give officials the authority and more clarity while issuing licences to drivers of autorickshaw, taxi, metered cab, app-based taxis and bikes.”

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Shashank Rao, president of Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM), said, “While a rudimentary knowledge of Marathi already exists in the rule book, we would like to study the proposed amendments once the notification is issued. We expect the transport minister to hold a meeting over the issue and discuss his idea regarding Marathi language training to drivers.”

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