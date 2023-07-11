Russian docs conduct first hip replacement surgery on two dogs in city

Mumbai: Jack Swami, a seven-year-old German Shepherd, will again start walking without hindrances after he underwent hip surgery earlier this month. Jack, who suffered from hip dysplasia – a common condition in pet dogs – was on pain management medication from a very young age.

“Hip dysplasia is a condition in which the two ends of the ball and socket joint in the pelvis of the dog do not grow to merge properly. If not attended to in time, it can progress to severe conditions like chronic pain, restricted mobility, osteoarthritis and other joint diseases,” Dr Vikram said. He added that the larger breeds of dogs are genetically predisposed to the condition. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the medical condition is common, Jack’s parents ran from pillar to post to provide him with the required medical attention. However, the only solution – total hip replacement (THR) surgery – was not available in India.

While Jack moved much slower than other German Shepherds due to the pain, two doctors came as a boon from Russia for the canine to conduct surgery on Jack and end his suffering. Jack’s father, Narayan Swami, 62, a resident of Badlapur was overjoyed after knowing that his little one would not go through pain after recovery.

“As he is aged, doctors said he will take at least a month for complete recovery. His gait was much slower than other German Shepherds as it pained due to his movements,” Swami told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Russian veterinary orthopaedic surgeons, Dr (professor) Ilya Vilkovyskiy and Dr Serik Baizykhanov, who are considered THR experts, conducted two surgeries on July 5 at Borivali-based Blue 7 Vets with the help of Dr Vikram Dave and Dr Ashlesha Dave.

Their first patient, Maple Bakshi, an 11-month-old Golden Retriever, was discharged on Saturday after a speedy recovery, while Jack is still recuperating at the hospital. Maple was suspected to have the condition at just five months of age. “We, however, waited until she was eight months old as they needed to give the time for the bone growth to be completed before pronouncing the diagnosis. At the time of the surgery, she was eleven months old,” Dr Ashlesha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first time such a surgery was conducted in a city facility and perhaps the first in India.

“Hip dysplasia is a condition in which the two ends of the ball and socket joint in the pelvis of the dog do not grow to merge properly. If not attended to in time, it can progress to severe conditions like chronic pain, restricted mobility, osteoarthritis and other joint diseases,” Dr Vikram said. He added that the larger breeds of dogs are genetically predisposed to the condition.

The doctors said that dog parents usually notice the condition when a dog starts walking with a limp or hops around. “Other than the genetic factors, several environmental factors also contribute to the condition developing and aggravating. These days, we are seeing more and more younger dogs with hip dysplasia. One reason that experts attribute this development to is the tiling that we have in modern homes,” Dr Ashlesha said. Explaining the effects of the tiles on the bones of dogs, she said, the smooth tiles used in modern homes lead to the loss of grip, causing more skidding and slipping instances for dogs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from both surgeries, Dr Vilkovyskiy and Dr Baizykhanov trained a few doctors on how to carry out a THR surgery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON