Safe access to schools a focal point of Andheri East makeover

Mumbai: Considered the most urbanised ward comprising predominantly industrial areas like MIDC and Seepz in Andheri East, the K (East) ward has floated a ₹21-crore tender as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s grand plan to beautify all 24 administrative wards. Aesthetic and landscape consultants provided areawise design inputs for the ward, and tenders were accordingly invited.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner, K (East) ward, told HT that one of the major thrusts of the project was safer access to schools. “The areas where schools are located are always congested with traffic and parked vehicles when school starts in the morning or closes for the day. It is not easy for kids to navigate through crowds and traffic or even cross the road themselves.”

The design elements for the Safer Access to School project include demarcating the school zone with signage, road markings, designated areas to walk and wait, zones for pick-up and drop-off, child-friendly spaces with playful elements and a vibrant zebra crossing. “We will have appropriate signage for children so that they can understand where the crossings are,” said Valanju. “Lanes will be marked 50 metres before the school.” The project will kick off from November 3 in 25 schools, both BMC and private.

The other focal point of the beautification project is conveniences for the differently abled. “Unfortunately we don’t have proper ramps nor are there special arrangements for the wheelchair-bound,” said Valanju. “Our plan is to construct pavements that are disabled-friendly as well as convenient for kids, senior citizens and the public in general.” MIDC, SEEPZ and areas with a high footfall like Chakala are some of the areas where the improvement of pavements is planned.

Besides pavements, the BMC will also beautify traffic islands, gardens and recreational spaces. A fountain and lights will be installed in the immersion pond called Shyam Nagar Talaav. Also on the anvil is the lighting up of B D Sawant Road, which comprises a long stretch from the Andheri-Kurla Road, to resemble the iconic “Queen’s Necklace” at Marine Drive.

The beautification works in Andheri East have been on hold because of the assembly by-election on November 3. “Once the code of conduct is over, the work in Andheri East will begin,” said Valanju.