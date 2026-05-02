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SAFEMA Authority upholds NCB order freezing assets worth 3.48cr of Dawood-linked city drug trafficker

NCB froze ₹3.78 crore in assets of trafficker Danish Merchant, linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, for drug trafficking activities.

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) order to freeze assets worth 3.78 crore of city-based narcotics trafficker Danish Merchant, who allegedly has links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, was upheld by the Competent Authority under the SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators - Forfeiture of Property - Act) on Thursday.

SAFEMA Authority upholds NCB order freezing assets worth 3.48cr of Dawood-linked city drug trafficker

The order had been issued by the Mumbai unit of the NCB. The frozen assets include five bank accounts, an immovable property, cash, jewellery, and two vehicles of Danish and his wife, Henna.

According to NCB officials, Danish ran a syndicate linked to international narcotics trafficker Salim Ismail Dola (59), who Turkey deported to India on Tuesday based on an Interpol Red Corner notice.

“The freezing of assets of the drug syndicate kingpin and his key associate, Danish and Henna, is in line with the Union home minister’s call to dismantle the financial backbone of drug traffickers,” a NCB official said.

The syndicate run by Danish mainly trafficked Mephedrone, a psychotropic narcotic, and it was under NCB’s radar since the seizure of 502 grams of the banned drug from its carrier, Nitin G, on September 19, 2025.

 
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