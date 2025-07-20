Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused moves second bail plea

MUMBAI: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in January, has filed a second bail petition on Friday. He had filed a bail petition in March but withdrew the plea before it could be heard by the court. Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused.

The incident dates back to January this year when Shehzad was arrested from a labour camp in Thane, three days after the alleged attack. According to the police, Shehzad allegedly broke into the actor’s residence in Bandra on January 16 for robbery, and when confronted, he allegedly stabbed Khan multiple times and fled.

On Friday, Shehzad filed another petition claiming that he was arrested illegally and there was no material to connect him with the case. The plea claimed that Shehzad has not committed any offence and that the charges of attempt to murder and causing injury with the purpose of dacoity against him were baseless. The FIR is an imaginary story of the complainant, the plea stated.

He further claimed that he had been cooperating with the investigation and that he does not pose any threat of tampering with the evidence.

Shehzad’s lawyers, advocate Vipul Dushing and advocate Ajay Gawli, stated in the petition that he has been in jail since January and that there is no chance of the trial concluding soon, considering the pendency of cases.