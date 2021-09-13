Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sakinaka rape, murder over monetary dispute: Mumbai Police
mumbai news

Sakinaka rape, murder over monetary dispute: Mumbai Police

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the Sakinaka police have added sections of the SC/STs Atrocities (Prevention) Act as the 32-year-old belonged to a scheduled caste. Nagrale said police have also recovered the murder weapon which the accused, Mohan Chauhan, hid after stabbing the woman
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale addresses the media regarding the Saki Naka rape case in Mumbai on September 11. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)

The Sakinaka police and officers of the Special Task Force have found that the victim and accused in the Sakinaka rape case knew each other and a monetary dispute between them escalated into the woman’s murder.

The woman, who was raped and brutalised, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

In a press briefing on Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the Sakinaka police have added sections of the SC/STs Atrocities (Prevention) Act as the 32-year-old belonged to a scheduled caste.

Nagrale said police have also recovered the murder weapon which the accused, Mohan Chauhan, hid after stabbing the woman.

“The primary cause of death were the injuries all over her body,” said Nagrale.

Another police official said the victim and Chauhan had met five times and there were some monetary transactions between them. He, however, refused to divulge details of the transactions.

Chauhan, police said, has confessed to the murder and also revealed that he had gone to his cousin’s house to wash up and change clothes after the incident. “We have recovered the clothes he wore at the time of the murder. The have been sent for forensic analysis for blood trace evidence of the victim on them,” said an officer.

RELATED STORIES

Nagrale said that patrolling will be increased in places where streets are less populated during night.

Women travelling alone at night will be provided help, if sought, by the night patrolling officers.

A list of sexual offenders will also be prepared and they would be checked on even after release, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Frame policy for vaccinating homeless: Bombay high court tells Centre, state

Uddhav Thackeray calls for a meeting with police chiefs, home dept officials

Moderate to heavy rain to continue in Mumbai and suburbs till Wednesday: IMD

Headless body of man found in bag in Navi Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP