Sambhaji Chhatrapati attempts to diffuse tension between Marathas and OBC

Mumbai: Amid simmering tension between Maratha and Other Backward Classes OBC) communities over the reservation, Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is trying to diffuse the situation. On Monday, he called a joint meeting of leaders and activists from both the Maratha and OBC communities on Monday.

The demand for reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC community has led to tension between the communities. It intensified after Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister in the coalition government and leader from NCP (Ajit Pawar led action) not only opposed the demand aggressively but also accused his own government of wrongfully issuing Kunbi certificates to the Marathas.

To diffuse the tension, Sambhaji Chhatrapati has decided to intervene and make an attempt to start a peaceful dialogue between the communities by holding a joint meeting scheduled at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Former MP and OBC leader Haribhau Rathore will participate in the meeting.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati criticised Bhujbal for using provocative language against the Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil a few days ago. He also demanded Bhujbal’s removal from the state cabinet. Bhujbal responded by saying Sambhaji Chhatrapati belongs to the family of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and should not take the side of one community.

Jarange-Patil is currently on a statewide tour to gather support for reservation demand from the OBC community. The state government has sought time to fulfil his demand by December 24.

