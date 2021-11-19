Sameer Wankhede runs bar, hid info from department, alleges Nawab Malik

In another set of allegations, Maharashtra NCP Minister Nawab Malik claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede violated Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1964 by conducting business despite being in service.

He said that Wankhede holds a hotel liquor licence since 1997-98 and runs a bar in Navi Mumbai. He added that the licence was issued when he was a minor in 1997-98, which again is illegal. “It was issued when his father Dnyandeo Wankhede was in the state excise department. He concealed this information while joining the central government services. Only in 2017, Wankhede declared that he owns the inherited property along with his father,” he alleged.

Refuting the claims, Wankhede said that he had furnished all details of his properties to his department. “We have nothing to conceal. I have furnished all the details right from the properties I own and income clearly with my department since the day I joined the civil services,” he said.

To corroborate his claims, Malik showed a document, that states that a liquor license was issued in the name of Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede on October 29, 1997. The documents further showed that the license was renewed every year.

The NCP leader added that he will file a complaint with the department of personnel and training (DoPT), the state excise department and with all the concerned departments.

“It is a clear case of forgery. For the last 24 years, the business has been operated on that license. The information was concealed,” he claimed.

“In 2017, he shared false information with the central government that the hotel property, which he owns along with his father, is on lease. I have also given one of my properties on lease to a hotel operator and all the licenses required for operation are in the name of the operator. I can provide the land on lease, but the license for conducting business will have to be obtained only by the operator,” Malik said and added that Wakhende has no right to remain in service.

A person from the Wankhede family said that Wakhende’s father looks after the business. “The hotel was bought by Wankhede’s mother Zaheda Bano in 1995 and she included him as joint owner of the property. He was a minor then. She looked after the business till 2015 and after her death, his father was made joint owner,” said the family member under conditions of anonymity.

Malik has been levelling a series of charges against Wankhede, which have been refuted by the NCB officer. Malik had also alleged that Wankhede is a Muslim, but secured the IRS (Indian Revenue Service) job in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, using his father’s old identity.