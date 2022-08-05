Sanjay Pandey’s favourite police officer taken off cases against Rashmi Shukla
Former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey’s favourite officer Sanjay Mohite, who handled some high-profile cases like the ones against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and the independent MP Mohan Delkar suicide case, has been shunted out of Colaba police station.
Police inspector Mohite has now been posted to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. Though his transfer order was issued six months ago, and since then, he had been requesting to be allowed to join his new posting, he was relieved on Wednesday.
Pandey is currently in judicial custody in the National Stock Exchange phone-tapping case.
Police officials said Mohite had in April filed a 700-page chargesheet against Shukla in connection with the illegal phone-tapping of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse without sanction to prosecute the IPS officer.
The new investigating officer, police inspector Ajay Sawant, is likely to bring this aspect to the notice of additional chief metropolitan magistrate M S Bade at Esplanade court where the chargesheet was filed. The court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet.
According to the chargesheet, Raut and Khadse’s phones were illegally tapped by Shukla after obtaining orders claiming the owners of the phone numbers were “anti-social elements”. It chargesheet contained statements of nearly two dozen government officials as witnesses, including policemen posted at State Intelligence Department (SID). Statements of six key witnesses were also recorded before the metropolitan magistrate.
The police had earlier pressed charges under section 165 (public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Telegraph Act. At the time of filing the chargesheet, the police added sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any forged document) of IPC.
Pandey had also transferred the Official Secrets Act case against Shukla to Colaba police station and entrusted it to Mohite. On July 22, the Eknath Shinde-led government handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The case was initially registered against unknown persons for leaking a classified report about purported corruption in transfers and postings of senior police officials in Maharashtra, prepared by Shukla when she was the SID chief.
Mohite, 50, was the go-to guy in the tussle between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and the Central government. He was entrusted the task of investigating several politically sensitive cases.
Ram temple: Special puja, decoration mark second anniversary of bhoomi pujan
The Ram Janmabhoomi campus wore a festive look and was decorated with flowers on the second anniversary of the Ram temple's bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the bhoomi pujan on August 5, 2020. Head priest of the makeshift temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, performed a special puja ceremony with Vedic rituals. Devotees in large numbers also turned up at Ram Janmabhoomi to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.
Delhi daily Covid tally remains above 2,000-mark, positivity rate at 12.95%
Covid-19 cases in Delhi remained above the 2,000-mark for the third consecutive day as the capital logged 2,419 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin shared by the government. It is the highest jump in daily infections in the last six months. The number of active cases stands at 6,876. On Thursday, the city had reported 2,202 new infections and four fatalities in the span of 24-hours.
U.P.: Woman with two minor sons jumps before moving train in Lucknow, all dead
A 36-year-old woman along with her two minor sons aged 8 and 2.5 years respectively jumped in front of moving train near Fatima hospital crossing here and died on Friday morning, police said. As per the police, the woman and her younger son died on the spot while the elder son succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre of King George's Medical University.
Experts to deliberate on latest tech in road construction at Indian Roads Congress in Lucknow
Around 3000 engineers from across the world are likely to attend the 81st annual session of the Indian Roads Congress to be held in Lucknow from October 8 to 11 and discuss latest technologies in road construction. The Indian Roads Congress is the apex body of highway engineers in the country. According to officials, experts from America, Middle East, Singapore as well as from all states of the country are expected to participate.
Thane policewoman wins 2 silver, 1 bronze in Azerbaijan
A Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal from the Thane Rural police department, woman Police Naik, won two silver and one bronze medals in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Azerbaijan. She won bronze in the International Belt Wrestling and silver in Mask Wrestling Championship that was held from July 28 to August 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She competed with participants from 42 different countries. Kharatmal was selected in the 55kg category amongst 13 players.
