Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Raut accuses BJP minister Girish Mahajan of employing contractor in his office

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jun 05, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP's Girish Mahajan of corruption, claiming a contractor controls his office. Mahajan denied the allegations.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday accused disaster management minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan of corruption and questioned the role of a contractor, Abhishek Kaul, who was allegedly working in the minister’s office and calling the shots on files. Mahajan said that Kaul was not working in his office and no files were pending.

New Delhi, Jun 03 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut speaks to the media after the meeting of the INDIA alliance, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Picture Service)
New Delhi, Jun 03 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut speaks to the media after the meeting of the INDIA alliance, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Picture Service)

“Girish Mahajan is the most corrupt minister in the cabinet,” said Raut. “The central leadership opposed his induction, and he managed to secure a berth only after begging. A contractor named Abhishek Kaul has been working in his office. Without a call from Kaul, Mahajan does not clear files, as a result of which around 350 files are pending.”

Raut emphasised that CM Devendra Fadnavis needed to take note. “I am willing to give evidence of Mahajan’s and Kaul’s corruption,” he said. “I know that Fadnavis will not act on it. But the people of Maharashtra should know the reality. What kind of ministers has Fadnavis appointed in his cabinet?”

Mahajan refuted Raut’s charges. Speaking with the media, he said, “Abhishek Kaul does not sit in my office. He had come to me but I told him that the posts were all filled and I could not appoint him. Since taking charge, only 209 files have come to me, and a decision has been taken on 193 of them. Of the remaining 16 files, 14 files have come to my office in the last three days. People from the media can cross-check this.”

Mahajan said that Raut had made the allegations “out of frustration” since his close aide Sudhakar Badgujar was expelled by Uddhav Thackeray, who asked Raut to announce this to party workers. “No one believes him, as in the past too he has made baseless allegations against people,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Sanjay Raut accuses BJP minister Girish Mahajan of employing contractor in his office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On