Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sanjay Raut booked for calling Maharashtra government ‘illegal’

Sanjay Raut booked for calling Maharashtra government ‘illegal’

ANI |
May 15, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut's remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik's Mumbai Naka police station.

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement, said a police official.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.(ANI)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut.(ANI)

"A case registered in Mumbai Naka Police Station u/s 505(1)(b) of IPC against Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement," Nashik City Police said.

IPC Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility'.

Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut's remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik's Mumbai Naka police station.

"Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed," they said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nashik maharashtra sanjay raut shiv sena + 2 more
nashik maharashtra sanjay raut shiv sena + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out