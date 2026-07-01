Sanjay Raut calls for Sena (UBT) introspection, says loyalists cannot be taken for granted

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde called for introspection within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday backed the demand, saying the organisation needed to reflect on its political future, even as he voiced growing unease over the treatment of loyal workers and the prominence given to some leaders, including outsiders. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Raut said introspection was necessary not only for the party leadership but for the organisation as a whole.

“We need to introspect for the political future,” Raut said.

Clarifying his remarks, Raut said the party must examine whether some individuals had been given excessive opportunities and power, only to later desert the organisation. According to him, such decisions had demoralised loyal party workers.

“Some people in the party got everything, and all those beneficiaries left the party. We need to identify and understand the true character of a person. Some get too much and it hurts party loyalists who feel they have been taken for granted,” he said.

Referring to former party leader Kishor Ahir, Raut noted that he had joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the NCP seven years ago and was given important positions and influence for both himself and his family, but eventually left the party.

Launching a direct attack on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Raut said his political rise was made possible by the opportunities and authority given to him by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“If Uddhav Thackeray had not given everything, from posts to power, to Eknath Shinde, where would he be? He became what he is today because he received all those things in the party from the leadership. Now he and his son are teaching us,” Raut said.

Raut’s remarks are the latest indication of growing discontent among loyalists within the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the party’s handling of leaders and organisation.