Sanjay Raut says if ED’s control is given to Sena, even Fadnavis will switch camp
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that if the control of the Enforcement Directorate is given to his party, then even BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will vote for the Sena.
His comments come in the backdrop of the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election in the state where the sixth seat was won by BJP nominee Dhananjay Mahadik against Sena's Sanjay Pawar.
Fadnavis, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has been credited for the victory on the sixth seat.
Raut had earlier alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to put pressure on independent lawmakers and smaller parties to vote in favour of the BJP candidates.
The independents and smaller parties, some of whom had pledged support to the Sena, played a crucial role in the BJP's victory.
Talking to reporters on Sunday, Raut said, "If the ED's control is given to us for two days, then Devendra Fadnavis too will vote for us."
Raut, who is Sena's chief spokesperson, had attributed the BJP's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra to horse-trading.
He had also accused the Election Commission (EC) of siding with the Opposition party, adding that the latter "put pressure" on the poll panel.
“Some horses were up for sale at a higher price and shifted sides despite assurance of their votes to our candidate,” he had said.
When asked about these comments, Raut on Sunday said, “We only expressed our feelings. They (those who did not vote for the Sena) as well the BJP are aware of what we are saying.”
