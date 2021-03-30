Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sanjay Raut should be careful before making any comments: Cong leader Thorat
mumbai news

Sanjay Raut should be careful before making any comments: Cong leader Thorat

On March 20, Raut said the need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progressive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, and Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:18 PM IST
State Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut suggested that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said Raut should be careful before making any comments.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.

On March 20, Raut said the need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progressive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, and Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.

Talking to reporters here, Thorat said Sonia Gandhi will "remain head of the UPA for a long time".

Asked about Raut's comments, the minister said, "Raut is a senior leader. He should be careful before making any comments."

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', of which Raut is executive editor, had also recently created a flutter by stating in an editorial that if Pawar became the UPA chief, it will benefit the alliance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIA detains Ahmedabad coal trader in Mansukh Hiran case

Maharashtra records close to 600k Covid-19 cases in March

PIL seeking independent probe against Anil Deshmukh to be heard today

Antilia security scare: Number plates recovered from Mithi of stolen vehicle

Parties such as Shiv Sena and Akali Dal should also come under the UPA umbrella to take on the BJP, it had said.

Maharashtra Congress leaders recently asked the Shiv Sena leader to desist from making such comments as his party is not even part of the UPA.

State Congress chief Nana Patole had also asked if Raut was the spokesperson of Pawar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP