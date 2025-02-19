MUMBAI: Following two tragic instances of student suicides on school campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, schools across the city have intensified their counselling sessions for students. School administrators highlight that peer pressure rather than academic stress is a major concern, leading them to train teachers and involve parents in mental health initiatives. Schools fortify mental health support systems for students

Many schools have been proactive in managing students’ mental well-being, addressing issues such as behavioural challenges, separation anxiety, depression, anxiety, and eating disorders through dedicated counselling departments and school management efforts.

Sheela Mallya, principal and Chief Academic Board member at Children’s Academy, Kandivali, noted, “Nowadays, we are observing stress among students, which stems more from peer pressure than academic pressure. Multiple factors contribute to this, including excessive social media usage and family issues. In response, we are structuring our counselling sessions to help students feel better.”

Highlighting the school’s mental health initiatives, Mallya elaborated on the CARE programme led by a team of three specialists. “This programme focuses on students’ mental health by integrating activities such as meditation, yoga, and sports,” she said. “Additionally, we teach life skills that help students manage anger and peer pressure, enabling them to communicate openly with teachers and peers.”

Specialised support programmes

Several schools have designed specialised programmes to support students, teachers and parents. At Campion School, Fort, teachers are assigned as mentors to five of the weakest students in each classroom. Father Francis Swami, Principal of Campion School, explained, “We train every teacher to understand child psychology, enabling them to observe and detect behavioural changes in students. This proactive approach helps in addressing mental health issues before they escalate.”

Swami further emphasised the role of parents in supporting their children’s mental health. “Many students feel comfortable discussing their concerns with teachers,” he said. “Most issues are resolved at the school level, but when needed we involve parents for additional support.”

A M Naik School, Powai, has implemented a mentoring programme in which senior teachers act as mentors to students. Principal Madhura Phadke elaborated, “Each senior teacher is responsible for a mentee, ensuring their emotional well-being. This initiative is reinforced by our strong counselling department.”

Phadke also highlighted the importance of daily interaction sessions. “During these sessions, we get to the root of issues which may appear to be something else on the surface,” she said. “Our teachers undergo professional training to identify such concerns. This is further supported by our ‘Safe School’ programme, which includes students’ observations on academics and other issues, to flag potential problems.”

Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, runs a peer mentorship initiative called JAM (Jamnabai Adolescent Mentors). Principal Kalpana Patange explained, “Students from Classes 9 to 12 apply, go through interviews and receive training to become peer mentors. They also participate in off-campus interpersonal skills training twice a year to prepare them for various student concerns and to bridge the gap between students and the counselling department.”

To reduce academic pressure, Orchids The International School has introduced flexible deadlines, no-homework weekends and periodic mental health check-ups. Aanchal Shanbhag, principal of the Koparkhairane campus, shared, “We offer diverse co-scholastic subjects that teach students essential skills such as emotional management, time management, and self-awareness. Our emphasis is on holistic development rather than just academic performance.”

Training Teachers and Parents

Schools are also prioritising teacher training to ensure that they are able to support students effectively. Sanjay Nandi, principal of Podar International School, stated, “To maintain students’ well-being, teachers’ well-being is equally important. At Podar International, we regularly organise training and workshops focused on mental health.”

Additionally, the school advises students to limit mobile phone usage after 6 pm. “Excessive mobile use contributes to stress, so we encourage students to disconnect in the evening,” Nandi added.

Jamnabai Narsee School conducts annual in-house training sessions for teachers, with a strong emphasis on students’ mental health. Schools also recognise the importance of parental involvement. However, Father Swami pointed out that some parents do not fully engage in these training sessions, despite efforts to make them more accessible.

Impact of Counselling

Discussing the tangible benefits of counselling, Phadke shared a case where a pre-primary student was deeply traumatised after witnessing her father’s death. “We supported the mother in helping her daughter recover,” she said. “Understanding her concerns, we even granted her access to classroom CCTV footage to monitor her child’s well-being. One day, she came to us and said she was assured that her daughter was normal, and so she did not need further assistance. This gives us confidence in our counselling system which we will continue to strengthen in future.”