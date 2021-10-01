Schools in MMR prepare for October 4 reopening

Two days after the BMC announced that schools within the city will reopen for classes 8 to 12, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has followed suit. Thane District Collector, Rajesh Narvekar, announced that schools will reopen from October 4 for classes 8 to 12 in the cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi among others, while rural areas will reopen for class 5 onwards.

“A meeting was held with the task force and the respective civic authorities, after which a decision to reopen schools was taken. Everyone has to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure. Teachers have to first ensure to get fully vaccinated and also sanitise the premises properly,” said Narvekar.

Schools have to strictly take the parents’ consent before reopening. “Health clinics are a must in all schools, if possible. These health clinics shall make a note of the temperature and health status of each student and staff. In rural areas, the schools can coordinate with local health clinics and ensure a representative is present to monitor the students and staff,” said Sheshrao Bade, education officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

Likewise, the respective municipal corporations including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai have also issued directives to both the government and private schools within their jurisdictions to reopen on Monday. Preparations have begun in schools to reopen from next week after 18 months.