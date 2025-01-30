MUMBAI: The state government has instructed all schools across the state, regardless of mediums and management, to get it students and teachers to perform Surya Namaskar and organise activities around the yoga practice, on February 4, World Surya Namaskar Day. Schools must observe World Surya Namaskar Day, says govt

A letter issued by the Deputy Director of Sports and Art at the Maharashtra State Education Research and Training Council said it was important for students and teachers to perform Surya Namaskar, or the Sun Salutation, as a regular practice, to promote health and well-being.

According to the letter, schools must also organise special Surya Namaskar presentations on February 4, ensuring maximum participation of teachers and students. “Schools are advised to seek support from community organisations and local yoga teachers to maximise participation,” the letter stated.

The directive instructed district coordinators of art and sports departments to monitor and document the event. They have been asked to compile reports, including photographs and participation statistics, from schools in their respective districts. These reports must be submitted to the department in line with further instructions.