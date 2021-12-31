Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Section 144 in Mumbai extended till January 15 in view of rising Omicron cases
mumbai news

Section 144 in Mumbai extended till January 15 in view of rising Omicron cases

The Mumbai Police has prohibited entry to beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5pm to 5am.
Mumbai Police personnel are seen in this file photo. (PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that bans the gathering of five or more people has been extended till January 15 in Mumbai in view of the new Omicron cases that are doubling on a daily basis.

The Mumbai Police also prohibited citizens from visiting the beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5pm to 5am.

The Mumbai Police had earlier imposed Section 144 in the city from December 30 to January 7.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) has also imposed a complete prohibition on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

The capital city of Maharashtra witnessed a 46 per cent jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday after registering 3,671 new infections, including 190 Omicron cases.

In view of the same, the Maharashtra government announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

RELATED STORIES

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order stated.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai new year 2022 omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP