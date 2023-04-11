Pune man booked for abetment to 20-yr-old woman’s suicide

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old man, who works as a security guard in Pune, has been booked for abetment to suicide of a 20-year-old woman, who was married and had a 11-month-old child, in Ghansoli.

The jilted lover, identified as Arjun Dagdu Pol (25), had been constantly harassing the woman with phone calls and messages for the past few months.

The deceased, who was married in 2019 to an auto rickshaw driver in Ghansoli, lived with her husband, her child and her in-laws.

On February 22, the woman was found hanging in her room after which a case of accidental death was registered at Rabale police station. The police went through the mobile phone of the deceased and found that there were many messages and calls from Pol.

The woman was Pol’s neighbour in Pune and had rejected his proposal for marriage before she married and settled in Ghansoli. In December 2022, the woman and her husband had a fight after he started suspecting that she was having an affair with Pol. She went to stay with her parents for a month.

“She told her father about the harassment she faced from Pol. Her father spoke to Pol and his brother and warned them to stop the harassment. Her father also spoke to her in-laws about it. However, Pol continued to send her messages,” said Swapnil Mane, sub inspector from Rabale police station.

Pol would be served with a notice by Rabale police. “As per the protocol, he would be called in for interrogation. Messages in the deceased’s mobile phone and call records show that she was depressed and was being harassed by Pol,” said Bhaguji Auti, police inspector, Rabale police station.