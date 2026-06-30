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Sena defections a bid to keep Fadnavis out of PM race: Uddhav

During a tour to Shirdi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Bhausaheb Wakchaure, one of the six MPs who defected, Thackeray alleged that Shinde had received a “contract to corner Fadnavis”.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 06:56 AM IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was being kept in check by the BJP central leadership. Thackeray levelled the allegation after six of his nine party MPs switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, an alliance partner of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

New Delhi, India - Oct. 6, 2018: Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 6, 2018. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Oct. 6, 2018: Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at Taj Palace in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 6, 2018. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

During a tour to Shirdi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Bhausaheb Wakchaure, one of the six MPs who defected, Thackeray alleged that Shinde had received a “contract to corner Fadnavis”. He claimed the defections were part of a political race between Union home minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis for the post of prime minister in a post-Modi contest.

“Has the RSS become a slave of those BJP leaders and can it not speak against them when its own leaders are cornered?” said the Sena (UBT) chief. “After Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi is now trying to cut Fadnavis to size and keep him out of the race for the prime minister’s post,” said Thackeray.

After visiting the Saibaba temple in Shirdi, Thackeray remarked, “I prayed that Devendra Fadnavis’s chair should be safe. It seems his position is under threat. This is the law of nature. I do not wish ill for anyone and I pray to Sai Baba that such thoughts should never come to me. But everyone has an end,” he said.

 
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