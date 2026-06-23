'Explosions to continue': After 6 UBT rebels shift to Shinde Sena, a warning 'for more'

Speaking about the intense media coverage, Shinde said, “And tell me, wasn't today enough for you (journalists)? Two major news stories, both national headlines, how many do you want in a single day?”

The political shift came after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs — Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar — officially joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Suggesting that the latest move may only be the beginning, he added, "Yeh to bas Trailer hai picture abhi baaki hai" (the main story is yet to unfold).

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Monday hinted at more political developments after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Shiv Sena faction led by him. Reacting to the latest shift, Shinde said, "explosions after explosions will continue to happen. For the last four years, we have only been creating political shocks."

He further said, "Take something tomorrow, the day after, or even later. I think even you must be tired by now, breaking news after breaking news since morning. How much more will you keep running around? Now take some rest today, stay calm. Tomorrow, we will start afresh once again."

Six rebel UBT MPs officially join Shinde's Shiv Sena The move has resulted in Sena's MPs increased from from 7 to 13. This has increased the strength of Shiv Sena.

Also read | Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray as six rebel UBT MPs officially join Shinde's Shiv Sena: ‘Operation Tiger successful’

Welcoming six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into his fold, Maharashtra dy CM Eknath Shinde said their induction marked the "second phase" of the political realignment that began with his 2022 revolt against Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde said all formalities had been completed and the MPs had officially joined the Shiv Sena, which he described as the true inheritor of Bal Thackeray's ideology. Calling the move a "sixer" for his camp, Shinde maintained that his faction's struggle was aimed at safeguarding Balasaheb's vision and values.

Where it all began These 6 rebel MPs had skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Also read | Six rebel MPs join Sena; Shinde says ‘all formalities fulfilled’

Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the only two MPs who had confirmed they were shifting to Shinde group.

Transport Minister and Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik has said that six MPs were impressed by work of Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde and were joining Sena today. They had given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and wanted to follow ideology of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.