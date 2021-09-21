Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sena hit out at BJP for ‘using’ central agencies against Maharashtra govt
mumbai news

Sena hit out at BJP for ‘using’ central agencies against Maharashtra govt

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena referred to BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and said some of the party leaders think the ED, the CBI “are in their pocket” and threaten political opponents
By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray. (HT archive)

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the state government.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena referred to BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and said some of the party leaders think the ED, the CBI “are in their pocket” and threaten political opponents.

“...Patil has threatened...(Maharashtra minister) Hasan Mushrif...(citing) ED... Former MP (member of Parliament) Kirit Somaiya has made some allegations against Hasan Mushrif. These allegations seem to have been made at the behest of Chandrakant Patil,” it said.

Also Read | ‘Hindutva strangulated’: Shiv Sena seeks CBI probe into Narendra Giri’s death

The Sena accused the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of behaving like “enemies of the Maharashtra government”. “From the governor to the leader of opposition, everyone is behaving like an enemy to the Maharashtra government. The Thackeray government in Maharashtra is not falling even after the central pressure...”

RELATED STORIES

BJP spokespersons have said they do not react to Saamana editorials as a policy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

4 of farmers’ family killed near Nagpur in Maharashtra

Raj Kundra released from Mumbai jail after bail in pornographic films case

Pornography case: Raj Kundra may walk out of jail today

Mumbai’s first genome sequencing lab aims to break Covid code
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP