Sena minister resigns, wants impartial probe

“I have submitted my resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Sena minister Sanjay Rathod told reporters outside Varsha, the CM’s official residence. CM Thackeray said he has accepted the resignation and would hold additional charge of the forest department.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Rathod's resignation comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had warned to stall the budget session of the state legislature, beginning on Monday, over the issue.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, facing allegations in death by suicide case of a 23-year-old woman, tendered his resignation “on moral grounds” to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. The resignation comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had warned to stall the budget session of the state legislature, beginning on Monday, over the issue.

Thackeray said he has accepted the resignation and would hold additional charge of the forest department. The CM also took on the BJP over playing “dirty politics” on the issue. He said the government has ordered an impartial probe in the case and guilty will not be spared.

“...The opposition defamed me and my community through media and social media. It was done to destroy my political career. I want an impartial probe to be conducted in this matter and the truth should come out from it. So, I have tendered my resignation to CM,” Rathod said.

During a press conference on the eve of the budget session, the CM said, “There should be a probe, but it should be impartial. If someone is found guilty, then the government’s firm stance is to act as per the law, no matter who the person is...”

Calling it a small “beginning” in the suicide case, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said, “Ideally, Thackeray should have taken the resignation much earlier but we are happy that he has done so now, due to pressure from the people.”

