Sena MP Sanjay Raut: Don’t just sit on minister’s chair, defend MVA too

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi ministers must launch a counterattack on allegations and accusations levelled at the government or the ministers by the political opponents in the state. The Sena leader said it is also the responsibility of ministers to respond to allegations and criticism to keep the image of the government intact.

The Sena chief spokesperson asked for how long would chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar defend the MVA. He added that it is also the responsibility of those “occupying” ministerial berths. “MVA ministers shouldn’t merely sit on their ministerial chair, they must respond to attacks and taunts. Will only [Sharad] Pawar Saheb or Supriya Sule ji or the chief minister or I respond to attacks? What are you doing? It is the responsibility of all ministers. Whoever has a pie of power will have to speak up to keep the image of the government,” Raut said. He added that once MVA ministers start counterattacks and respond to allegations, the BJP will cease its attack.

The MVA has been under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for several months now. The leaders and ministers of the three-party MVA government have been facing several allegations for the past year-and-a-half. Two ministers, including Anil Deshmukh and Sanjay Rathod, have resigned over allegations related to corruption and crime against a woman. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have also alleged money laundering by NCP minister Hasan Mushrif. The BJP has also levelled allegations of seeking money for transfers in jobs against Sena minister Anil Parab.