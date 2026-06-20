Sena not a plot of land one can put a name on: Shinde

Mumbai: Speaking at the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena, deputy chief minister and Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Friday dared the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to create any trouble for its six breakaway Lok Sabha MPs who wish to join his party.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was speaking at the NSE grounds, to mark the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena (Hindustan Times)

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“If you have the guts, do it. But our men will give a befitting reply and won’t keep your legs intact,” Shinde told the gathering at the NSE grounds.

Contrary to speculations, the six breakaway Sena (UBT) MPs who have reportedly submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker seeking a merger with the Shinde-led Sena did not turn up at the programme.

The Sena chief was responding to comments by Sena (UBT) leaders that their party workers would make it difficult for the breakway MPs to move around in the state. Speaking at a separate function at Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday to mark the Sena’s 60th foundation day, Thackeray said party workers need not wait for him to give any directives as they have a right to question those who have betrayed the party and voters.

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{{^usCountry}} During his speech, Shinde equated himself with a tiger and the Sena (UBT) with a pack of dogs. “Today, all eyes are on us and what I am going to speak and who will share the dais. Today the tiger is in front of you. Since last two days, some dogs are barking. These dogs come in packs and bark and the tiger comes alone. Dogs keep barking, but the tiger hunts,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his speech, Shinde equated himself with a tiger and the Sena (UBT) with a pack of dogs. “Today, all eyes are on us and what I am going to speak and who will share the dais. Today the tiger is in front of you. Since last two days, some dogs are barking. These dogs come in packs and bark and the tiger comes alone. Dogs keep barking, but the tiger hunts,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking a swipe at Thackeray without naming him, Shinde said that one cannot become a tiger by wearing tiger skin. As regards the rebellion in the Sena (UBT) camp, he said, “This is a trailer – the film still remains. See what all will happen.”

“Sena is a not a plot of land that one can put his name on. Sena is a saffron wave. And we have seen that those who forget saffron are eliminated,” Shinde said.

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Referring to the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, when he walked out with 40 other MLAs and 13 MPs and joined hands with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the deputy chief minister said, “We revolted and it was a super hit. All in the state blessed us and re-elected us. They (Sena UBT) said that no one would be reelected and I am happy that we got 60 MLAs in the last (2024 assembly) polls as against 40 who came with us.”

Shinde alleged that some people were trying to create differences between him and chief minster Devendra Fadnavis.

“But Fadnavis comes and tells everything to me. I and the CM work as a team. Our agenda is not the chair, but to change the lives of people in Maharashtra,” he said.

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He claimed the INDIA alliance was sinking and even after losing elections, Rahul Gandhi was still the captain.

“His (Rahul Gandhi’s) leadership has led to the downfall of Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, DMK in Tamil Nadu and RJD in Bihar. He is like Bhasmasur…He has ruined the Congress and those who went along with them,” Shinde said.

Speaking at the same programme, Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said he was proud of Kalyan MP and Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, as he had contributed more for Operation Tiger – the Sena’s bid to engineer defections from Sena (UBT) – than the deputy chief minister.

Kadam requested Eknath Shinde to make Shrikant the national general secretary of the Shiv Sena and chief of its youth wing, Yuva Sena.

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Shinde congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving continuously elected prime minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s record. He also congratulated home minister Amit Shah for wiping out naxalism. The central government had repealed Article 370 and constructed the Ram Mandir and if Balasabeb Thackeray were alive, he would have lauded them, Shinde said.