Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing political crisis in the Shiv Sena (UBT), a public exchange between the party MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and party secretary Milind Narvekar has sparked speculation of infighting within the party, though Jadhav on Monday dismissed any rift and said Narvekar was a close friend.

Sena (UBT) leaders’ spat sparks rift speculation

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The controversy began on Friday during the party’s anniversary programme at Shanmukhanand Hall. While speaking to a television channel, Jadhav was interrupted by repeated honking from a vehicle behind him. When told by the reporter that Milind Narvekar was seated in the car, Jadhav replied: “Who is Narvekar?”

The video soon went viral on social media. Narvekar later posted a message urging chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to complete the pending process of appointing the leader of opposition, saying the delay was frustrating some people and affecting ordinary Sena workers. The post was seen by many as a dig at Jadhav.

The episode fuelled speculation of differences between the two leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray camp.However, Jadhav denied any fallout and said the remark had been taken out of context.

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{{^usCountry}} “Someone told me it was Narvekar’s car. I assumed they were referring to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who was on my mind at that moment. I casually asked, ‘Who is Narvekar?’ and that appears to have offended Milind Narvekar,” Jadhav said. He added jokingly that if Narvekar had taken his remarks so seriously, perhaps he would soon become the Leader of the Opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Someone told me it was Narvekar’s car. I assumed they were referring to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who was on my mind at that moment. I casually asked, ‘Who is Narvekar?’ and that appears to have offended Milind Narvekar,” Jadhav said. He added jokingly that if Narvekar had taken his remarks so seriously, perhaps he would soon become the Leader of the Opposition. {{/usCountry}}

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Jadhav also jokingly added that if Narvekar had reacted so strongly perhaps he would soon be elevated as the Leader of the Opposition.