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Sena (UBT) Parbhani MP skips party meeting

Sena (UBT) sources said this was the second time in the recent past that Jadhav had skipped a meeting convened by the party chief

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Parbhani Sanjay Bandu Jadhav and his supporters on Saturday skipped a meeting convened by party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence Matoshree, amid speculations that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was trying to poach him.

Sena (UBT) Parbhani MP skips party meeting

Sena (UBT) sources said this was the second time in the recent past that Jadhav had skipped a meeting convened by the party chief. Earlier, while the Lok Sabha session was on, he had remained absent from a meeting called by Thackeray in Delhi. He had also expressed his dissatisfaction openly before fellow Sena (UBT) leaders in Parbhani four days ago, after a meeting at the government guest house.

On Saturday, Thackeray had called all office-bearers and party functionaries from Parbhani to Matoshree to control the unrest in the party in the district. Alongside Jadhav, the Sena (UBT) district chief Gangaprasad Anerao and four taluka chiefs who are known to be close to the MP skipped the meeting, party sources said.

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, said he had no knowledge of Jadhav’s activities. Jadhav, who had met union home minister Amit Shah some time ago, did not answer calls from HT.

 
eknath shinde shiv sena uddhav thackeray
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